Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 377 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $163.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

