Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 219 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,458,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $489.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $508.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

