Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,839 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.