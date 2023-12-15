Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,703 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

