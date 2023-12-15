Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.60 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

