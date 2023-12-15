Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

