Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.2 %

PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

