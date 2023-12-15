Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.27 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $426.37. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.