Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $352,794,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.34 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.56.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

