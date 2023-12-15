Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

