Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 655 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

