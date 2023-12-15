Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of -0.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

