Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NYSE MSGE opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 536,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,652,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 228.5% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

