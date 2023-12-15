M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ opened at $241.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

