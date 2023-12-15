M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 25,407 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $164.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

