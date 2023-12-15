M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVE opened at $172.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

