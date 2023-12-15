M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 18,314 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

MRK opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 162.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

