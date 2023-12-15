M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $239.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

