M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.89. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

