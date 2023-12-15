M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $479.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.78 and a 200-day moving average of $456.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

