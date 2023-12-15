LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given New $11.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

