Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $527.00 at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $527.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.47.

LULU opened at $489.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.09 and a 200 day moving average of $392.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $508.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

