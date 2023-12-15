Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $489.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $508.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.88.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

