Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $165.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $132.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEN. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Lennar Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $155.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

