Lawrence Roulston Sells 13,405 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 13,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$54,960.50.

Shares of MTA opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.37. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. Analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

