KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for KORU Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. Research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

