Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

