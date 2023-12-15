Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands Price Performance
NYSE KTB opened at $58.90 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
See Also
