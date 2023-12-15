Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $422.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 5.0 %

KNSL stock opened at $331.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.