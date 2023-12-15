Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,400 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the November 15th total of 592,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 3.8 %

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.