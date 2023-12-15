Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Market Perform

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 494.61, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

