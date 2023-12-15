KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $68.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

KBH opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

