Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.86. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

