JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Holdings Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,991,000 after buying an additional 1,258,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after buying an additional 342,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after buying an additional 70,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 599,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 514,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after buying an additional 138,050 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:BBIN opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

