Joyce J. Mason Sells 2,182 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $57,953.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $756.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

