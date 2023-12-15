Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

