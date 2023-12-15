Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $480.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.32.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $418.56 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

