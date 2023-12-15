Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Jamf by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.49. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

