Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITRI. Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.73.

ITRI opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

