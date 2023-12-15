Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Iteris Price Performance
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
