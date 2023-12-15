Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 45,244 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iteris by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

