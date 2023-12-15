iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 234,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 256,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA opened at $70.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

