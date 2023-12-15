Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $259.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.