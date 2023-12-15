Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $259.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
