Invictus Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $402.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

