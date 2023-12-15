Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,604,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

