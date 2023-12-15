Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $326.18 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.96 and its 200-day moving average is $306.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.