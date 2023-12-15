Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
