Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

