Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

