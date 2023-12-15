Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $259.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
