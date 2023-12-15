Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 467 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 403.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

