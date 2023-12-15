Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

